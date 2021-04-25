As adults are vaccinated, they may face tricky decision for their unvaccinated kids

As more adults get vaccinated against COVID-19, and more places open up, parents of children will face tough choices when deciding on family outings and activities.
Children, especially the very young, will be among the last to become eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to ongoing studies. Currently, anyone 16 and over can be vaccinated, and soon those 12 to 15 may be eligible. But in the meantime, members of the same household will find themselves in a situation where some are better protected than others against contracting the virus.
Is it OK to have a birthday party for the 5-year-old and invite friends if it's held in the backyard? Can a family safely fly this summer to go visit relatives?
"My concern is when parents get vaccinated they start to take their unvaccinated kids to gatherings," said Dr. Karen Dahl, vice president of quality, patient safety & medical affairs at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
"I think the message should be (you) are vaccinated, your kids aren’t, so they should still be masked," Dahl said.
The guidelines say, for example, it is OK for fully vaccinated individuals to gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people is at increased risk for severe illness from the virus. Technically that means if two households are together, at least one is fully vaccinated but that won't be the case if both households have young children.
In cases where children from multiple households will be together, like a birthday party or play date, masking, social distancing and keeping the get-together outdoors is recommended.
Dahl stressed that while kids are at significantly less risk than adults of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, parents should know the risk is not zero.
"It's not guaranteed to be benign if you're child has COVID," she said.
In particular, babies and kids who have underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
Bakersfield pediatrician Nimisha Amin tells parents wondering how to navigate partially-vaccinated family life: "It comes down to risk versus benefits."
While there’s a small risk of a kid contracting COVID-19 while masked at school or playing sports, the benefits of those activities from a physical, social and emotional standpoint are big, Amin said.
Parents should selectively choose which activities are worth the risk of their kids potentially contracting COVID-19.
"I tell them, ask your kids what they need and what’s important to them," Amin said. "Heaven forbid even if they do test positive, they are not likely the ones to become sick. The parents are and they've now been vaccinated."
COVID-19 is typically a mild illness for kids and teens, if they have any symptoms at all.
Amin said she and her husband, both vaccinated, took their two children, who are not, to Costa Rica recently for a vacation because travel is something her family loves to do.
"Some parents think it’s crazy that I took my kids on an airplane but I won’t take them to a restaurant. But to me it’s worth it for that potential experience," she said. "Staying home is less risky than traveling, but the benefits of traveling and to reset and refresh is what a lot of families need right now."
In the coming months, COVID-19 infections may rise in children as they decrease in other age groups, but Amin doesn't anticipate there will suddenly be hordes of children being diagnosed with the virus. Throughout the pandemic, children have been less likely to become infected with the virus for reasons that aren't entirely understood.
"Just because there are fewer adults to get infected doesn’t necessarily mean the virus itself will change and have a greater predilection to children and teens," she said.
Help is on the way, though. Studies are underway to test the vaccine in young children and they are expected to become eligible for it in the next year if not sooner.