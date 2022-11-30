 Skip to main content
As 2030 deadline looms, Kern Valley hospital applies for grant to make vital fixes

Kern Valley Hospital 3 (copy)

Kern Valley Hospital, the region's only hospital, asked voters to pass a parcel tax in 2018 that would have helped it expand its emergency room, seismically retrofit the facility in case of an earthquake and avoid possible closure. 

 The Californian / file

Administrators at Kern Valley Hospital are scrambling to meet a 2030 deadline that requires their hospital to be entirely quake-proof.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved its application Tuesday to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services for a $34.5 million federal grant that will pay for most of the seismic upgrades needed at Kern Valley Healthcare District.

