In the coming weeks, more than 12,000 people across 14 Kern County communities will receive a very important letter in their mailbox.

Counties across California are required to implement a qualified waste disposal system by Jan. 1 as part of Senate Bill 1383, a 2020 state law with a goal of throwing 75% less organic waste into landfills by 2025. This includes all census tracts containing more than 75 people per square mile.