The City of Arvin has won an award from the Institute for Local Government for reducing its energy. On Wednesday, it will be honored during the League of California Cities Annual Conference, which has gone virtual this year.
The Institute for Local Government, an organization tasked with "Promoting Good Government at the Local Level," will honor 36 California cities with its Beacon Sustainability and Climate Action Award, according to a release from the group.
Arvin earned a platinum award for reducing its energy 20 percent since 2015. Visalia also earned a nod for reducing its energy 70 percent since 2010. These energy savings come as a result of energy efficiency retrofits undertaken by city agencies.