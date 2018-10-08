Arvin’s new city manager has only been on the job for a month, but he’s already attempting to look past the city's recent spate of problems toward the bright future he sees for the city.
“Obviously, when I assumed the position, we had some challenges that were in existence,” said new City Manager Jerry Breckinridge.
Breckinridge, whose first name is Richard but who goes by Jerry, came to Arvin in 2016 after being hired as the city’s police chief.
He arrived from Tulare County, where he spent 20 years with the Tulare Police Department.
His tenure as the police chief would not last long, though. It was cut short by a phenomenon that has become all too familiar to Arvin residents over the last ten years.
Two years after he arrived, Alfonso Noyola resigned from his position as city manager after serving in the position for three years.
Breckenridge slipped into the role of interim city manager as the city council searched for a permanent replacement.
Six months after the search began, Breckinridge dropped the “interim” from his title when the city council made him the permanent city manager.
He was immediately faced with more than a few pressing concerns.
For the past decade, Arvin has undergone five city managers, with the longest serving for three years and three months.
The consistent turnover has resulted in some oversight in leadership.
In late 2017 the city discovered a $1.8 million budget deficit, which it is still trying to pay off under its new finance director, Jeff Jones.
A recent audit by the California Department of Transportation alleged the city had misused hundreds of thousands of grant fund dollars beginning in 2014.
And many of the roads in Arvin need to be improved.
“It’s going to be a slow climb,” Jones said of the journey back to financial stability.
But with new personnel in high positions within city hall, Arvin officials have hope the city can overcome its recent financial difficulties.
Jones took over for the previous financial director about a year ago. He said he hoped to work with Breckinridge on getting the city back on the right course.
“As long as we don’t hit a recession, we’re going to get by,” he said.
The city disputed the findings of the Caltrans audit and is in the process of working out a solution with Caltrans.
“As Jerry says, we’re just trying to identify all the mistakes of the past, clean them up as best as possible, and move forward,” he said.
Breckinridge, too, believes Arvin will soon be able to move past its struggles and become a better city.
“I think we’re bringing Arvin to a point where it’s becoming attractive,” he said. “We need to put it out there that we are a location that could be beneficial to an industry. They won’t look this way if we don’t out ourselves out there.”
He mentioned that aside from the financial difficulties, he would prioritize the improvement of the roads infrastructure of the city.
Both Breckinridge and Jones committed to staying in Arvin longer than their predecessors.
“The city needs someone to lead them that’s familiar and it doesn’t add another wildcard,” Breckinridge said. “I think things are very promising for us.”
