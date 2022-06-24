Arvin residents remained without power Friday

Thousands of people in Arvin remained without power for a third day Friday afternoon.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokeswoman Katie Allen said about 3,330 customers did not have power at noon Friday. Arvin City Manager Jess Jones said that figure equated to about 10,000 to 11,000 people.
Power was expected to be restored to residents at noon Friday, Allen said, but challenges during the restoration efforts moved the anticipated power restoration time to 7 p.m.
Allen added power to customers would be returned in phases throughout the day as equipment was re-energized.
Jones said the cooling centers would close at 7 p.m. because “city staff are exhausted.” Two cooling centers were opened Thursday that served thousands of residents, Jones added.
Lightning storms damaged equipment operated by PG&E Wednesday afternoon, Allen said. The entire town of Arvin and outlying areas were without power until some customers got their power restored Wednesday.