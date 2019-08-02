A person diagnosed with measles visited an Arvin fast-food restaurant July 23 and may have exposed others in the restaurant to measles.
The person visited Popeye's, located at 5552 N. Wheeler Ridge Road in Arvin, on July 23. Anyone who visited Popeye's on that day between 3:25 p.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, the Kern County Public Health Services said in a news release.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It will stay in the air for up to one hour afterwards.
Measles symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts at the hairline and travels down the rest of the body. Measles can develop into pneumonia and cause life-threatening complications.
Most people who were born or attended elementary school in the U.S. after 1970 have been vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella. Two doses of measles-containing vaccine prevents the measles disease in more than 99 percent of cases. Most people who were born prior to 1957 had measles as a child and are immune to disease.
Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune should watch for symptoms until August 13. Public Health recommends contacting a healthcare provider by phone if anyone experiences symptoms of measles. The department urges anyone with symptoms to not enter a healthcare facility, such as a doctor's office, urgent care or emergency room, without first notifying the facility of the exposure and symptoms.
Public Health recommends staying home and avoiding going to school, work or other public places where symptoms could be present. There have been no confirmed cases of measles in Kern County residents this year and there is no known ongoing risk to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.