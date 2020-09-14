The Arvin Police Department used Narcan to revive a juvenile who they believed was suffering from a drug overdose.
In a news release, the department said it responded to a call at 10:40 a.m. Monday regarding a juvenile who was not breathing and turning purple. Officers were told by individuals at the scene that the juvenile may have smoked the prescription pain medication Percocet.
Arvin police said that officers administered Narcan on the juvenile and within 30 seconds he began taking regular breaths.
The Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance then arrived and took over medical aid, the news release stated.
Drugs are the root of all idiots.
