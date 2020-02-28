Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble, who is also the former police chief of McFarland, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor Friday afternoon, and as part of a plea deal, has turned in his resignation in Arvin.
He will also have to pay some $1,000 in restitution and serve three years of probation.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office had previously acknowledged it was investigating Kimble.
Kimble was charged with a violation of a section of state government code that prohibits a government official from authorizing information or documents known to be false.
Kimble could not be immediately reached for comment.
But shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Arvin City Manager Jerry Breckinridge released a statement saying Kimble earlier Friday announced his retirement for March 13, and that he will be on personal leave until that date.
"By way of background, Chief Kimble was recently hired by the city of Arvin and has served approximately three decades in law enforcement at various cities throughout the state. During his brief time at the city of Arvin, Chief Kimble has provided leadership to the department. The city wishes him well in his new endeavors," the city manager emailed.
"In light of his retirement, the city is evaluating its options regarding a new chief of police. In the interim, the men and women of the Arvin Police Department will continue to provide professional, reliable services to the community."
Kimble was named Arvin police chief less than a year ago, in April 2019, and served the previous four years as McFarland police chief.
Kimble was the subject of controversy while in McFarland. According to a lawsuit filed against Kimble, a McFarland officer who was still in his probationary period said he felt pressured to do work on homes Kimble owned in San Bernardino County and in Bakersfield in order to stay on the force. The officer further alleged that Kimble completed overtime slips in order to compensate the officer for the work.
The lawsuit was eventually settled and the city paid the officer $65,000 without admitting to any wrongdoing.
Another officer said in 2014, Kimble intervened when the officer arrested the son of a McFarland City Councilmember and quashed a search warrant that had been requested in the case. It's unclear what the outcome of that case was.
