Arvin police arrest 18-year-old suspect in shooting that killed 10-year-old girl

The Arvin Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old Arvin girl.
Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez was arrested in Lamont on Thursday, police reported Friday. The investigation is ongoing.
Liliana Jimenez, her brother Christian Jimenez and father were shot on North Hill Street at about midnight July 17.
Police said the investigation continues and anyone with information should call Arvin Police at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.