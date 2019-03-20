McFarland Police Chief Scot Kimble will be switching cities and departments soon.
The city of Arvin has announced that it's hired Kimble to be its new police chief.
For the last four years, Kimble has served as the police chief of McFarland. He has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.
He will step into the office vacated by Jerry Breckinridge, who stepped down as police chief of Arvin to become city manager.
“I have observed Chief Kimble over the past several years and have always been impressed with the way he leads his department,” Breckenridge said in a news release. “Scot’s community involvement, his commitment to his employees, the city and the community is admirable, and I know he is going to be a great addition to the Arvin team.”
Arvin had searched for its new chief for the last five months.
Kimble will be sworn in at the city council meeting on April 9.
“Scot Kimble brings with him the experience of leading a police department in another small Kern County city with an emphasis on community policing,” said Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola. “I look forward to working with Chief Kimble in the near future.”
