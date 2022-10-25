 Skip to main content
Arvin man pleads guilty to fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking

Court Report

​​An Arvin man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in federal court, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Omar Alberto Navarro, 40, conspired with others to acquire methamphetamine and fentanyl in Mexico, and then transport it to the Eastern District of California, where the narcotics were stored, sold and distributed between Sept. 1, 2020, and March 26, 2021, according to court documents.

