Roland Van Johnson, 26, of Arvin died after being shot in the 200 block of Meyer Street in Arvin on April 16 in what the Kern County Sheriff's Office is calling a homicide.
Johnson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. No further information was provided.
