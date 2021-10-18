Arvin man dies in Comanche Road crash on Saturday

A head-on collision killed an Arvin man Saturday on Comanche Road, north of Hermosa Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An initial investigation showed another driver, Sarabjit Singh, 24, was driving north on Comanche Road at 55 mph. The 32-year-old victim, whose name has not been released by the coroner, was driving south and was approaching Singh, a resident of New Windsor, N.Y., the CHP stated in a news release.
For unknown reasons, the victim crossed over the painted yellow lines into Singh’s path, according to the CHP’s news release.
Police say the cars crashed into each other head on. The man died at the scene, according to the CHP’s news release.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash, the CHP said. The crash is under investigation.