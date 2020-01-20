An Arvin man died Friday after his vehicle drove head-on into a block wall in Lamont.
Saul Perez Monjaraz, 22, of Arvin, has been identified as the victim of the crash, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that Monjaraz was the sole occupant of a Toyota Camry that was fleeing from the area of Main Street and Palm Avenue after he struck something with his vehicle causing property damage in that area.
He was driving at a high rate of speed, CHP said, when he failed to stop at a "T-intersection" and rammed into a block wall surrounding a housing development. The impact was so forceful the vehicle's engine was pushed into the driver's compartment of the vehicle, injuring Monjaraz.
He died on scene of his injuries.
So the guy does property damage then tries to run away. Karma strikes again. Good riddance.
