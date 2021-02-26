After years of grassroots efforts to improve air quality, the communities of Arvin and Lamont now stand to receive tens of millions of dollars to address air pollution in their own neighborhoods.
The communities were chosen this week by the California Air Resources Board to be one of the next locations to participate in its Community Air Protection Program, implemented under AB 617, a bill signed into law in 2017 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. The program is meant to involve community members in developing new, innovative actions that go beyond existing state and regional regulations and programs to reduce air pollution in disproportionately burdened communities.
"This process is something that is very local, and very organic," said Gustavo Aguirre, the Kern County director of the Central California Environmental Justice Network. "The folks that live in Arvin, and Weedpatch and Lamont, will be the folks on the ground that are developing these programs."
Under the program, the selected communities will have air monitors installed to measure pollution levels and will undergo a technical process to identify the sources of pollution in the immediate area. The program also calls for a committee of local community members to be assembled to come up with ways to reduce the identified pollution using millions in grant funding provided by the state. The committee is to be comprised of residents, business owners, environmental justice advocates, local government officials and air regulators.
"Community members have intimate familiarity with their neighborhoods and a vision for what they want their communities to become," says a blueprint document the state Air Resources Board published describing how the legislation would be put into practice.
Aguirre was part of a similar effort in Shafter, which was previously chosen to participate in the program. There, a group of industry representatives and community members meted out a plan that provides $30 million in funding for various projects to improve air quality. The plans range from providing money to companies to buy cleaner vehicles and agriculture equipment, to electrifying school buses that serve the area, exploring air filtration systems for schools and planting trees and other greenery around the outside of farm fields and orchards.
"You literally put the (companies) that are permitted by the air district and the people who live across the street at the table to talk to each other," Aguirre said. "After all the debacles and misunderstanding, the people left are the ones that want to get to work."
The process in Shafter was not always smooth, Aguirre said. Ultimately, much of the funding will go to help subsidize companies that emit the pollution upgrade their equipment and vehicles, which some members of the committee objected to, Aguirre said. He recalled one instance when some resident became upset at the idea that $1 million could go to fund cleaner trains owned by BNSF railroad, a company owned by Warren Buffet — to clean up emissions from its trains.
In a California Air Resources Board staff report, Arvin and Lamont were described as being located in a geographic area that is "a trap for air pollution." An environmental analysis found that Arvin and Lamont have a higher pollution burden than 95 percent of the state's 8,000 census tracts, the report said.
The sources of pollution are both regional and local. Pollution from larger cities like Bakersfield and Fresno and even as far away as Sacramento are known to contribute to sink down through the valley and collect in Arvin and Lamont. But the communities also have 38 stationary sources of emissions that contribute to pollution, the air board's report said, including pesticides, agriculture operations and oil and gas activity.
Arvin and Lamont was recommended for the program by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
"We’re very excited to move forward ... with the city of Arvin and the community of Lamont to understand their concerns and determine how new clean air resources and strategies can be best applied in the community," said David Couch, the Kern County supervisor representing those communities and a member of the regional air district's governing board, in a news release for the San Joaquin Valley air district.