GET INVOLVED

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District invites residents, businesses and other community stakeholders from the Arvin and Lamont area to participate in the formation of a community steering committee that will assess community needs and work on a Community Air Monitoring Plan and Community Emissions Reduction Programduring the upcoming year.

To learn more about the AB 617 effort in Arvin andLamont, download a community steering committee application or sign up to receive email alerts, visit http://community.valleyair.org/selected-communities/arvin-lamont/. The public may also call (559) 230-6000 or email AB617@valleyair.org.