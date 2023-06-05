The “We the People” coach dedicated untold hours in Arvin High School’s library nurturing generations of students’ minds with U.S. history, civics and government.

Beloved educator Larry Hallum, 79, could be spotted training and guiding thousands of teenagers through complex questions about the framers’ process when drafting the U.S. Constitution as part of the “We the People” competition. His energy impacted scores of students, teachers and volunteers arriving in that building to help pupils develop their skills.