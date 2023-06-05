The “We the People” coach dedicated untold hours in Arvin High School’s library nurturing generations of students’ minds with U.S. history, civics and government.
Beloved educator Larry Hallum, 79, could be spotted training and guiding thousands of teenagers through complex questions about the framers’ process when drafting the U.S. Constitution as part of the “We the People” competition. His energy impacted scores of students, teachers and volunteers arriving in that building to help pupils develop their skills.
It’s only fitting that the one building Hallum spent decades in be emblazoned with his name after he died in April following a February collision in Bakersfield. That’s exactly what Arvin High School Principal Ed Watts asked the Kern High School District board of trustees Monday to do — rename the campus library the Larry Hallum library.
Those countless hours — which led to AHS’ students collecting numerous awards — prompted Watts to request the renaming to the KHSD board, he said to The Californian after the meeting.
“That kind of dominance was all due to his mentorship,” Watts added of Hallum’s role in helping to win awards. “He’s just one of those guys who it's not (just) about education. It's about his investment and love for his kids.”
The board didn’t vote on Watts’ request Monday. The item will be brought back June 26 for a vote, said KHSD Superintendent Bryon J. Schaefer.
Hallum was the head coach for Arvin’s We the People team for 17 years and then volunteered for 20 years.
But that’s not where his impact ends. Hallum taught economics, football, baseball and tennis during his tenure there. His talent brought pride to the rural community for the regional, state and national awards he helped bring to the community.
“It's impossible to overstate the influence and impact Mr. Hallum had on Arvin High School and Arvin community,” said Watts, who choked up as he gave his presentation to the board.
As a student, teacher and volunteer, “he dedicated over 60 years of his life to shaping the culture of this school and positively impacting the lives of its students.”
And, Watts told The Californian, Hallum also mentored students who were the first in their families to go to high school, a majority of AHS students.
“They're a community where people would point with a judgmental finger, but that did not stop (Hallum),” Watts said.
That very impact was recalled by Area 3 Trustee David Manriquez.
Hallum was Manriquez’s government teacher — and that of his children.
“Everybody knew who he was and he knew who your family was,” Manriquez said of Hallum.
Area 1 Trustee Derek Tisinger noted he married into the Hallum family and he knows how much this honor means to them.
“This happened so quick,” Tisinger said of renaming the library.
But that’s not where Arvin High’s plans to honor Hallum stop.
Watts added he would like to unveil the library’s new name at the school’s first home football game of the year. Those touched by Hallum can deliver tributes and then everyone will head over to the football stadium to watch the game.
That’s because no one was a bigger supporter of AHS’ football games as Hallum, Watts said. Hallum didn’t just coach — he gave life lessons to his students.
The principal recalled his first interaction with Hallum.
Watts was the school’s assistant principal and was at a home football game when he spotted a “crazy guy going nuts on the sidelines.” He asked AHS’ then-principal if they should ask this man to leave because he was so passionate for the team.
No, said Arvin High’s former principal. That’s Larry Hallum — leave him be, Watts recalled.
“It was just who Larry (Hallum) was,” Watts said.
Added Watts: “We’re just going to celebrate Larry because of the incredible impact that he has … reaches a lot further than you even know.”