Arvin High School won Saturday's regional "We the People" Congressional Hearings competition and will go on to represent Kern County in the state championships Feb. 2 in Sacramento.
The regional competition was composed of 10 Kern County high school teams competing for a chance to win either the 21st or 23rd Congressional District title, depending on the district in which they were seeded, according to a Superintendent of Schools' news release.
Arvin High won the 21st District trophy, and Centennial High emerged victorious in the 23rd District. Arvin High was the overall competition winner in "very close" scoring.
Despite Arvin's win, Centennial still has a shot of competing in the state championships, according to the release. There are 10 regional representatives, and in past years as many as two regions have not sent representatives, leaving wild card openings for teams with the best statewide scores among runners-up.
Centennial, East, West, South, Ridgeview and Liberty made up the 23rd District, while Arvin, Golden Valley, Mira Monte and Shafter high schools represented the 21st District.
Each team individually presented testimony in two rounds of six mock congressional hearings, according to the release. Congressional committees made up of community scholars and civic leaders posed one of three study questions to the students before the competition.
Teams were allowed four minutes to present testimony. Then, for an additional six minutes, they answered questions asked by judges involving constitutional issues.
2018 Team Results
21st District
1st — Arvin High School
2nd — Golden Valley High School
3rd — Mira Monte High School
23rd District
1st — Centennial High School
2nd — Liberty High School
3rd — West High School
