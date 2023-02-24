Arvin graduate highlights Engineering Day at CSUB

Alfredo Arevalo found motivation while working in Arvin grape fields during the summer. He said his mother, Elena Gallardo, took him there to work when he was 12.
“I didn’t like it,” said Arevalo, a Cal State Bakersfield alumnus who shared his story during Engineering Day at CSUB on Friday. “After four years I started to find other ways for work.”
At Arvin High, Arevalo took metal shop classes and was part of the school’s Construction Design Academy for three years. During the summer, he worked as a custodian at the school.
After graduating from high school in 2011, he chased his dreams to become an engineer. Just before earning his degree at CSUB in 2020, he was recruited to work at Edwards Air Force Base, where he is now employed.
Arevalo was among six alumni panelists who went through the engineering program at CSUB and wanted to speak to 500 students from 15 high schools who came to Dore Theatre to learn about the university. They also gained inspiration.
When Arevalo said he went to Arvin High, the school’s large group of students, including 44 from its Construction Design Academy, cheered loudly.
“It was cool that he represented our school,” said Angela Garcia, an Arvin senior. “... He motivated me.”
Garcia said she was recently accepted into CSUB and plans to major in engineering at the university that has the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology program. She wants to get into architectural engineering.
Garcia said she feels many people from Arvin undervalue the high school, but Arevalo showed it is possible to excel in college and land a dream job.
In addition to Arevalo, his co-workers Sandra Peters and Grace Roman were also among the panelists as they, too, went to CSUB, as well as Ridgeview High alumni Martin Mendoza, Jesus Banuelos and Spencer Schaffer.
Roman, who also secured a job at Edwards Air Force Base just before graduating from CSUB, attended the event via Zoom due to the weather. The threat of rain also caused CSUB Engineering Day staff to cancel the tours.
Andrea Medina, director of grants and outreach for the CSUB School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering, said she received eager responses from the panelists when she asked them to be a part of Engineering Day.
“We really want to expose our local students to the fact that we have an ABET accredited engineering program,” Medina said. “We’re not impacted. We’re not like other campuses … where they may be accepted into the engineering program but it’s going to take them significantly longer to graduate because they’re not going to be able to get into the classes that they want due to the impaction rate.”
The panelists said they chose to attend CSUB after graduating high school because the tuition was affordable and because class sizes were smaller than other universities. That allowed for several opportunities and great access to professors.
Mendoza, 25, said he interned at Rain for Rent in Bakersfield after graduating from CSUB. That put him on his desired path to become a professional engineer, a challenging process that includes an eight-hour exam to gain a license that “gives you more authority and responsibility," he said. He is now a professional engineer.
“When I was in high school or a freshman in college, I would always come to events like this and hear engineers speak,” Mendoza said. “It was really informative and helpful. I just thought it would be really great for me to be on the other side of it and hopefully motivate some of these students to become engineers.”
Jack Hester, a Highland High senior who is a part of the school’s robotics team, said he plans to apply to CSUB.
“This opened my eyes to what I want to do as a possible career and what I wish to hope to accomplish in my future career and educational ambitions,” Hester said.
Aaron Whitfield, an engineering teacher at Highland, said he enjoyed seeing the variety of opportunities available at CSUB.
“I like the different kinds of engineering the students can major in, but also the variety of careers the graduates are able to do," Whitfield said.
Brent Ilott, Aera Energy’s vice president of operations, closed the event as the keynote speaker.
Ilott, a CSUB alum, talked about his struggles with calculus, and said he was able to master it through dedication and determination.
“We are not defined by our mistakes,” he said. “We are defined by how we learn from them.”