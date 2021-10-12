Arvin finally achieves federal standard for arsenic in drinking water

Federal and state officials announced Tuesday that Arvin has finally met the federal Safe Drinking Water Act's arsenic health standard after a frustrating, 13-year process that resulted in five new groundwater wells serving about 20,000 people.
Area residents no longer have to use tokens to get safe drinking water through free vending machines since tests reported the city's new wells produce water containing 7.3 parts per billion of arsenic, which is below the federal standard of 50 ppb and a big improvement from readings of 20 to 56 ppb reported in 2008.
Arvin becomes the last of 11 California communities ruled out of compliance in 2008, when it had recently been lowered from 50 ppb, to finally meet the federal standard. The only other community in Kern to have fallen short was Delano, whose water has since been found to be in compliance with the SDWA.
Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California State Water Resources Control Board trumpeted the achievement and thanked the Arvin Community Services District, which worked with them to provide safe water for residents while guiding work on the new wells.
"By bringing the system into full compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, the district is doing its part to protect human health and provide safe drinking water to the community," Deborah Jordan, the EPA's Pacific Southwest acting regional administrator, said in a news release.
Arsenic, thought to have occurred naturally in Arvin's water, can increase chances of lung, bladder and skin cancers, as well as heart disease, diabetes and neurological damage.
Another benefit of the new wells is the drought resiliency they provide. Raul Barraza Jr., the local district's general manager, said the new water sources are capable of supplying Arvin with water for another four to five years even if the current drought persists — much longer, of course, if water conditions improve.
He said local residents can now feel confident because the wells provide "a little bit more peace of mind for folks to be able to consume water right out of the tap." He added the water flowing through city faucets now is the highest-quality drinking water Arvin has ever had.
The state water board contributed about $20 million for drilling, construction and development of new wells, including pumps connecting water to the city's existing distribution system. The EPA, for its part, paid money to close and replace a drinking water well that was at risk of contamination from a nearby superfund site.
There were many problems along the way. Arvin was supposed to come into compliance with the federal standard within two years of being ordered to do so by the EPA in 2008.
But one delay after another cropped up and the city missed multiple deadlines, culminating in an administrative consent order that took effect in September 2015.
At one point a new well was producing water tainted by arsenic. An effort was made to isolate the zones thought to be releasing the chemical, but in the end a decision was made to abandon the well.
Local residents were allotted tokens giving them free access to clean-water vending machines. Besides those, point-of-use water treatment systems were installed at public places such as schools and libraries, paid for by the Rural Community Assistance Corp.
Barraza said the district is planning to remove the vending machines now that the water quality is better.
In Tuesday's news release, the water board's chairman, Joaquin Esquivel, called Arvin's achievement of the arsenic standard a milestone and a source of encouragement for other communities that lack access to clean and safe drinking water.