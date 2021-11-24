Arvin COVID-19 test site relocates to Lamont Library

Kern County health officials announced this week the state-run OptumServe COVID-19 test site currently operating at the Arvin Public Health Building (204 S. Hill Street) is relocating to the Lamont Library at 8304 Segrue Road.
Testing will end at 4 p.m. Saturday in Arvin and resume at 10 a.m. in Lamont on Tuesday. The site’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Other testing locations include: Wilson Branch Library (1901 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Delano Tech Center (140 W. 11th Ave., Delano, Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); the Wasco Library (1102 7th St., Wasco, Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); the Tehachapi Education Center (126 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi, Tuesdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and the Rosamond Library (3611 Rosamond Blvd., Rosamond, Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Appointments are encouraged, and they can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ups are welcome.