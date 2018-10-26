The Barn IV, a convenience store in Arvin, was shut down by the Kern County Public Health department on Thursday due to several health violations.
According to a report, inspectors found food was being held at improper temperatures. They also noticed that there was no hot water at a hand-wash station and a two-compartment sink. They also saw that an exhaust hood was covered in grease.
Inspectors also found other problems with the sinks. A sink in the food preparation area was leaking that must be fixed within two days. Inspectors also noticed the business did not have a three-compartment sink as required by a high-risk food facility.
Another sink was found to be loose at the wall and was required to be fixed within two days.
The report says inspectors observed a hole in the ceiling close to the walk-in refrigerator that needs to be fixed to prevent rats and other vermin. Missing and/or broken tiles in the kitchen were also noticed, with the store being required to replace them within two weeks.
The report says inspectors found that the facility did not have a food handlers certification for an employee and was required to get one within two weeks.
Syrup buildup on nozzles at the coffee/soda station and nacho cheese machine were also noticed, with inspectors requiring the business to wash and sanitize the area frequently to prevent buildup and cross-contamination.
