Arvin City Councilwoman, teacher, Jazmin Robles resigns to focus on in-person learning

Arvin City Councilwoman Jazmin Robles has resigned. The Arvin High School teacher said in a news release she wanted to focus 100 percent on her students with in-person learning returning.
"Serving on the Arvin City Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she said. "This experience has helped me grow as a person. Through the ups and downs, the mistakes, and the triumphs, I have learned more about myself and more about what it truly means to serve a community."
First elected in 2014, she was reelected in 2018 and served as vice-mayor.
In the news release, she wished her fellow council members the best.
"I am eternally grateful to the people who believed in me and supported me along the way," she said. "I am also grateful for the city's amazing staff who have always been extremely helpful, city employees who have become friends and family, and our police officers who took me out on countless ride-alongs and helped me see Arvin from a different perspective."