It's almost time for football season, and Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium received a "facelift" in the form of artificial turf Tuesday.
The stadium has been closed since April to replace the artificial turf and track as part of several Measure J construction projects.
On Tuesday, installation began on the field.
What a view!#GoGades🔴⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OwoltS3Oar— ⚔️Renegade Athletics ⚔️ (@GoGadesGo) July 9, 2019
"What a view," said the Renegade Athletics' Twitter account Tuesday, with a bird's eye view photo of the stadium.
"All we can say is... WOW!!! Memorial Stadium is coming along beautifully, with the artificial turf beginning installation today," A Better BC Twitter account wrote. "We truly are building A Better BC!"
The stadium will be open to the public in August just in time for football.
Phase two of the stadium's construction — focused on renovations to restrooms, concession stands and press box and a replacement of the score board, PA system and field lighting — will begin in February 2020 and continue through September 2020. The total cost of both phases amounts to $2 million.
The project was split into two phases in order to reduce campus disruption and avoid having the stadium out of use for more than a year.
Kern County voters approved the $502.8 million Measure J bond in November 2016, and BC received $415 million for various improvement and construction projects across campus.
