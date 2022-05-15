Art in the Park looks to 'Break the Stigma'

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services hosted its second Art in the Park event Saturday and Sunday at Panorama Park in Bakersfield.
From sunrise to sunset, the agency brought artists and community members together for activities, arts appreciation and awareness, according to Dr. Christina Rajlal, Mental Health Services Act coordinator for the BHRS.
The event, organized in partnership with Creative Crossing Co-Create, a grassroots community organization that promotes collaboration with local artists, also coincides with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
“They have really stood behind us, especially during the pandemic for the last couple of years and have used art as a way to reach the community and start the conversation around mental wellness,” Rajlal said, referring to Creative Crossing, “and identifying that it’s OK to seek support or help if you need it, for yourself, for your loved ones, your family members, your neighbors and your community in general.”
With a theme of “Breaking the Stigma,” the event welcomed the community to Panorama Park with performances, painting displays, laughing yoga and even cookie decorating. The agency is hoping to make the conversation for those who might be thinking about seeking help less intimidating.
“We’re just out there to have a great time, let people know that it’s OK if you’re not OK,” Rajlal said, “and it’s OK to talk about it.”