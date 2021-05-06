Art in the Park event to highlight mental health awareness

The public is invited to check out art highlighting important mental health issues at Art in the Park at the Bluffs at Panorama Park this Friday through Sunday.
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering with local art group Creative Crossing Co-Create for the event, which goes from sunrise to sunset each day as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Artists will design and create 15 art pieces, according to a Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services news release. Individuals and families can also bring their own art supplies to create their own work at the park at 300 Panorama Drive.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Find more activities recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month at kernbhrs.org/community.