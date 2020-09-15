The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for arson at the downtown Ramco Express gas station, 2222 F St.
The incident occurred Sept. 10, according to a BFD news release.
BFD described the suspect as a white woman, middle aged with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, plaid pajama shorts, a blue backpack and a hospital bracelet.
BFD added that the suspect is possibly homeless and frequents the downtown area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 326-3699.
(1) comment
If you want to fix societal problems, study her life, all major events and choices, and show how she ended up where she did.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.