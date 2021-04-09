Arson suspect arrested for allegedly pointing, attempting to fire gun at pursuing officers

A man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly pointing and attempting to disarm a firearm at law enforcement officers during an arson investigation and foot pursuit.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded at 7:20 a.m. to an emergency request from the Bakersfield Fire Department regarding an arson investigator attempting to contact a suspect in the 800 block of Monterey Street.
According to the news release, a responding BPD officer and the investigator became involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect.
During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly pointed an unknown object at the pursuing officers. The suspect was ultimately apprehended and it was discovered that the object was a loaded firearm, the news release stated.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Curtis Staples of Bakersfield, was taken into custody, the BPD said. It’s believed that he has been involved in multiple arson incidents, police said.
According to the news release, officer-worn body camera footage showed that when Staples pointed the gun at the pursuing officers, he attempted to pull the trigger. The gun did not discharge, however.
Staples was booked into the Kern Country Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, resisting an officer with violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.