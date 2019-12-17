The Country Boy Crips — a gang police say is tied to 56 shootings in Kern County in the past three years — was the target of a major, multi-agency law enforcement operation in the Bakersfield area early Tuesday that resulted in 21 local arrests.
Fifteen firearms were seized, including three assault rifles, along with a large amount of narcotics, and five other gang members were arrested in Riverside County; Portland, Ore.; and Las Vegas, authorities announced during an afternoon press conference at the Bakersfield Police Department's downtown headquarters. In total, 35 arrests were made in the past three months as part of the investigation, in some cases, as gang members were heading out to commit crimes.
"The majority of all homicides committed in Kern County are gang-related," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "This operation will significantly disrupt the Country Boy Crips, one of the oldest and most violent gangs in our county."
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin said: "We will not stop. We will not stand for this type of violence. And we will go find you wherever you are."
The investigation that led to Tuesday's takedown was opened in September and involved the FBI, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Justice, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern County District Attorney, and authorities in Las Vegas; Henderson, Nev.; Portland, Ore.; and Dickinson and Minot, N.D.
The Country Boys Crips are a predominantly African-American gang operating in southeast Bakersfield, in an area where several gangs maneuver for territory. They engage in drugs and weapons trafficking and retail theft, past investigations have revealed. They also routinely send gang members to other states, including North Dakota, Nevada and Oregon, to engage in criminal activity, police said.
In 2009, Zimmer, then a deputy district attorney, won a major set of gang convictions against three Country Boy Crips, who went on a murderous rampage for nearly a year in 2007, attacking and shooting numerous people in separate incidents. Killed were 19-year-old Vanessa Alcala and her unborn child and 21-year-old James Oliver Wallace. Each defendant was sentenced to three life terms.
Zimmer pointed to that case as one of the best she prosecuted in her career when she ran for District Attorney in 2018.
BPD Chief Martin also has a history of combating gang violence, having worked in the department's gang unit and grown up amid gang activity in east Bakersfield.
"When I was appointed chief of the Bakersfield Police department I made this community a promise ... that we were going to address the violence going on in this community," Martin said.
He later added: "As we enter this holiday season, I just hope that the children in the neighborhoods of Bakersfield feel safe to take that new bicycle and actually ride it on their street."
(1) comment
P25
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.