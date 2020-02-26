City enforcement teams moved nearly two dozen people out of four parks and four vacant buildings in the early hours of Tuesday morning as part of ongoing efforts to address homelessness and transiency.
Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that 23 people were arrested in a joint operation between police and code enforcement officials between 3 and 10:30 a.m. at Patriots, Saunders, Jastro and Lowell parks and at vacant buildings at 3207 Union Ave., 3535 San Dimas St., 208 Goodman St. and 1120 Gage St.
An additional 15 people were arrested on outstanding warrants during the operation, BPD said. Eight dogs found in an detached garage were taken to the animal shelter, BPD said.
"Any of us can go to the park during the day ... but if we go out there in the middle of the night, no one is supposed to be there," said Steven Rodrigue, the city's supervisor of the code enforcement division's rapid response team. He said that gives police the opportunity to find out why people are there and potentially get them help.
BPD community relations specialist Kelsey Brackett said some of the people were cited and released but some were likely booked into jail depending on the reason for the arrest.
During the sweep, arrests were made for illegal narcotics possession, restraining order violations, possession of stolen property, providing false identifying information to police, park curfew violations and trespassing.
"The city is committed to ensuring that neighborhoods are safe for families and businesses as well as ensuring that persons experiencing homelessness are connected to services to help them," said Mayor Karen Goh.
