Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit seized drugs, cash and guns from three locations while executing separate search warrants on Tuesday at an apartment complex, an office and two separate apartments in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in Bakersfield.
Investigators seized 402 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,000. They also seized $5,030 in cash and two shotguns, five handguns and five rifles, according to a KCSO news release.
Daniel Pizano, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and weapons charges.
Juan Arreola, 39, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Britany Teixeira, 24, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
David Meza-Perez, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and concealing evidence.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
