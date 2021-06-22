Arrest of copper theft suspect leads to search warrants, new allegations

The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reported the arrest of a Shafter man suspected of stealing copper wire from different locations around Kern County.
Juan Regalado, 44, was apprehended June 15 after bench warrants were issued related to copper wire thefts in the areas of Buttonwillow, Shafter and Wasco, according to a KCSO news release. It added that he was in possession of an illegal cane sword.
Following Regalado's arrest, investigators with the agency's rural crimes unit executed a series of search warrants allowing them to develop probable cause that appears to incriminate him in 10 additional thefts of farming equipment such as all-terrain vehicles and materials including metal pipe, the release states. It estimates the total theft and damage in the Buttonwillow, Shafter and Wasco areas at $95,000.
Regalado was being held on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, felony vandalism, grand theft, copper-materials theft and possession of a cane sword.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to called KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Sitness line at 661-322-4040.