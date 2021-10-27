Arrest made Tuesday in murder on White Lane

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a man on April 18.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies went to the 200 block of White Lane for a victim of a shooting and found Jose Araujo, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Araujo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the KCSO stated in a news release.
Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and arrested Joan Luevano on Tuesday in the 300 block of Unbridaled Drive, according to the news release.