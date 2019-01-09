An arrest has been made in the shooting death of teenager Louis Arturo Hernandez on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Bakersfield Police Department announced Wednesday.
Izrael Rubio, 21, was arrested on suspicion for murder, gang participation and conspiracy, BPD said in a release.
At around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, BPD officers responded to reports of an assault at the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the release said. When officers arrived, Hernandez, 19, was found to have sustained major injuries as the result of a shooting. He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Brewer at 661-326-3546 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
