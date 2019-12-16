An arrest has been made in the Dec. 12 early morning shooting at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lange in which one man died and two others were injured.
Jose Chavez, of Shafter, 29, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and carjacking, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Chavez is currently being held in the Kern County Jail on $1 million bail.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the man killed in the shooting as Daniel Arturo Gil, 30, of Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.