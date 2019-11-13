The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a woman in October.
Keontay Shoemake, 20, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, criminal threats, illegal weapons possession and gang participation, according to BPD news release. Shoemake was arrested at his residence during the execution of a search warrant, the news release said.
BPD said the arrest is related to the murder of Sara Bustamante, a 38-year-old woman shot to death on South Chester Avenue on Oct. 5.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Cason at (661) 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
