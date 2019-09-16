The arraignment for a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend after confronting him for allegedly sexually abusing their daughter has been continued.
Wendy Howard, 50, of Tehachapi was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, but her attorney, Tony Lidgett, asked for the action to be continued to Oct. 7.
Howard will remain free on bail, which she posted last week after it was reduced to $500,000.
