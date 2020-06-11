A scheduled arraignment was delayed Thursday in the case of a woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2013.
Elizabeth Guillen appeared in court but the proceeding was put off until Thursday to allow the public defender to check for conflicts of interest, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Bail was set at $1 million.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said earlier this month Guillen was arrested after detectives got information implicating her in the killing of Oscar Garcia.
Garcia’s body was found Aug. 11, 2013, by county firefighters putting out a fire on Bear Mountain Boulevard and General Beale Road.
