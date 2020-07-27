Cal State Bakersfield announced its fall 2020 plan has been approved by the Chancellor’s Office, which includes allowing select students back on campus for in-person instruction.
While most classes will be held virtually, CSUB announced approximately 865 students will be enrolled in 51 on-campus courses. Courses range from those in art, theater, biology and chemistry majors.
The plan allows for a total campus population of approximately 1,040 students, faculty and staff, or about 8.3 percent of the university's fall 2019 population, according to a memo to the campus community from President Lynnette Zelezny.
Most employees will continue working remotely. Nearly 90 percent have signed telecommuting agreements that allow them to work off-campus until Jan. 4, 2021.
"While our campus will look different in fall 2020, we remain committed to providing the best possible educational experience for our students while ensuring the safety and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and local communities in the COVID-19 era," Zelezny wrote.
For those on campus, face coverings must be worn. CSUB will supply cloth face coverings to faculty and staff and disposable paper ones to students if they don't have one. Employees must also conduct a self-screening at home for any COVID-related symptoms every day before coming to work.
Zelezny stated that prior to engaging in face-to-face instruction, faculty, staff and students are required to complete training in COVID-19 safety protocols.
In terms of on-campus housing, Zelezny wrote the maximum occupancy is 236 students, a 56 percent decrease from the number in fall 2019.
CSUB’s Campus Dining Services will operate The Runner Café and Starbucks. The Runner Café will be open for lunch and dinner, and the menu will be limited to grab-and-go items and cooked-to-order items. Starbucks will open with limited morning hours and service.
Student Health Services will provide a hybrid cross of telehealth and in-person visits.
No on-campus classes are scheduled at the Antelope Valley campus for the fall.
The final plan for fall sports practices and competitions is pending further guidance from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Health, the Big West Conference and the CSU Chancellor’s Office, Zelezny stated.
Visit https://www.csub.edu/returntocampus/fall2020 for additional information.
"Given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we will continue to review and make adjustments to our campus plans, as necessary," Zelezny wrote. "We also are prepared for the possibility that all courses may need to transition to virtual instruction at any point during the fall semester."
