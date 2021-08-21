Around 400 people ordered to evacuate as French Fire balloons

The United States Forest Service reported the French Fire, which erupted around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday west of Lake Isabella, has grown to 11,295 acres and is 5 percent contained as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The area burned grew by 1,000 acres overnight and the containment has not increased above 5 percent since approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. Wind speeds reaching up to 20 miles Friday night propelled the flames.
On Saturday, the wind speeds slowed, said Lyn Sieliet, a public information officer with the California Interagency Management Team 12, which oversees the firefight.
However, Sieliet said Saturday could be susceptible to changes in wind direction. Crews plan their firefighting tactics according to these weather patterns; sudden shifts could drive debris into their path, hurting personnel or igniting areas where fuel still exists, Sieliet added.
Low humidity and high temperatures make subduing flames more difficult, Sieliet said. The Management Team said the dry weather will continue throughout the next week.
West of the incident’s starting point has not witnessed many past fires, Sieliet said. The untouched dry fuels, lacking humidity because of the weather, creates difficult conditions to contain the flames, she added.
A separate spot fire rages north of the massive conflagration near Shirley Meadows, according to a map of the region. The spot fire probably started from an ember separating from the main wildfire that was carried by the wind to dry vegetation, Sieliet said.
Land near north Rancheria Road experienced fire growth since the update from Friday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighters successfully held the fire from the Willow Flat area, along the northeast and southeast perimeter, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are continuing to protect structures in Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock and the Dutch Flat communities, the Forest Service added.
Around 883 personnel are battling the flames, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
California Highway Patrol announced the closure of Highway 155 at Sawmill Road, Calgary and Rancheria Road at Poso Flat.
The BLM closed the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area on Thursday.
Evacuation orders issued include west of the Sequoia National Forest border and south of Highway 155 east to Old State Road. Also included is the Lake Isabella Reservoir, to Keysville South along Highway 155. On the west side, the order extends south to Rancho Road, following east to Black Gulch. Residents within Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Dutch Flat, Isabella Highlands, Wagy Flat and North and South Keysville must evacuate.
About 504 structures and 417 people are affected by the order, according to the Management Team.
Evacuation warnings include the south of the Tulare County border to Cane Peak and east of the Sequoia National Forest border to Black Mountain. Also, residents in the area east of Cane Peak to Burlando Road and south of Cane Peak to Old State Road Highway 178 are warned the fire could advance in their direction. North Black Gulch north residents could also be affected; the BLM warns that Keysville Road could become clouded by smoke and fire.
The warning impacts approximately 1,052 structures and 1,755 people, according to the Management Team.
Kern County Animals Services offered to collect any animals left behind by evacuated residents. Individuals can call 661-868-7100 to access the services or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line after hours.
The Red Cross transformed Woodrow Wallace Elementary School into a shelter. Volunteers, nurses and counselors are available to provide comfort for affected residents, said Cindy Huge, the public information officer for the Red Cross. Impacted individuals can spend the night and receive food, Huge added.