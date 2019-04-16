Apparently the years of donations made by Houchin Community Blood Bank’s Gold Club members is being recognized well beyond Bakersfield.
James Goodmon, Patrick Clary and Gary Ketchell — profiled in Monday’s edition of The Californian — have donated anonymously more than 3,000 units of blood platelets to help save lives.
After the story’s publication, Ketchell — who’s at the top of the donor list with 1,208 units of blood platelets — received a supportive message from former California governor, actor and filmmaker Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“Gary,” Schwarzenegger wrote on a signed digital copy of the article, “I am so proud of you. You are a champion.”
Ketchell’s son, Daniel Ketchell, is Schwarzenegger’s chief of staff. He brought the article to the former governor’s attention.
View the complete story here.
