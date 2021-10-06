Armed domestic violence suspect shot by KCSO dies

A man who was armed with a gun was shot and killed by Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday.
Deputies approached a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of Texas Street shortly after midnight. A domestic violence suspect sat in the vehicle with a firearm, according to the KCSO.
The man exited the vehicle and “confronted” deputies with his firearm, the KCSO stated in a news release. After, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect died at the scene.
Six KCSO deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.