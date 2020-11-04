Leads in the two competitive Bakersfield City Council races changed little in the final hours after votes started to be counted. Without a significant update from the Kern County Elections Division, both Ward 1 Candidate Eric Arias and Ward 6 Candidate Patty Gray maintained their advantage over their competitors.
On Wednesday, the Elections Division estimated around 100,000 ballots remained to be counted, with some of those ballots certainly coming from within Ward 1 and Ward 6 in Bakersfield.
Last week, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said she expected ballots received through last Friday to be included in Election Day totals, but those arriving over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday would be counted later. In addition, ballots postmarked on Election Day have until Nov. 20 to be counted.
The Elections Division last released totals at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, and another update is not expected until next week.
Still, Arias, who is sitting comfortably at around 76 percent of the vote, displayed confidence when asked about his chances.
“We feel pretty comfortable with that lead and we don’t have reason to believe that the margins are going to change all that much,” he said.
His first apparent victory for a major political seat, the 24-year-old said he had slept around two hours the night before.
“We are surviving and thriving off of the pure adrenaline rush from last night,” he continued, adding he would now shift from campaigning to beginning the “hard work” on the top three priorities he hopes to focus on as a councilman: the housing crisis, public safety and ensuring neighborhoods are safe.
As it stands, Arias has earned 3,554 votes compared to Gilberto De La Torre’s 1,094. All 40 precincts have reported. However, it is expected that the complete count for those precincts has not yet been reported by the Elections Division.
The other competitive City Council race, Ward 6, looked mostly similar to how it did when the Elections Division posted initial vote totals at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Front-runner Gray has earned 4,161 votes, or 45.3 percent of the total. Jesse Quijada is in second place, with 2,887 votes for 31.5 percent of the total. There have been 1,746 votes cast for Gregory Tatum so far, or 19 percent. Titus Stevens is sitting with 380 votes, or around 4.1 percent of all those cast.
Politically similar to her predecessor Jacquie Sullivan, the 64-year-old owner of a remodeling company appears set to pick up where Sullivan left off. She campaigned on her business experience, promising to “rebuild Bakersfield” by supporting job growth and law enforcement.
“Looking forward to the final vote count and honored that the people in this Ward want me to represent them on the council,” Gray wrote in a statement to The Californian. “This is the first time in political office for me and I look forward to the challenge.”
Two other council seats were up for election this year, yet the races were unopposed.
As of Wednesday, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales had earned 5,471 votes. Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman had earned 10,479 votes.