Kern County's Democratic party has long been dominated by middle-steering moderates, from Walter Stiern in the '60s and '70s to Dean Florez in the 2000s.
But progressives were the big winners Sunday when 14 new delegates were selected to represent local Democrats in a little-known selection process known as ADEM, the Assembly District Election Meeting.
The meeting held at Stockdale Affairs Event Center on New Stine Road wouldn't have made news — except for two things:
First, Sunday's meeting to select delegates in the 34th Assembly District was attended by nearly 600, compared to 165 at the last meeting in 2017, and 47 in 2015. Second, progressives swept the slate, easily brushing aside well-established — and heavily endorsed — party leaders who the younger challengers describe as "establishment Democrats" or the "old guard."
“Our slate of unapologetic progressives swept 14 of 14 seats vs. the old guard, who were endorsed by every major Democratic politician in Kern County,” said Ajaib Gill, one of the 14 selected.
The delegates, seven men and seven women, expect to have an influence on the party statewide. They will help choose the party’s leadership, decide which ballot measures and candidates to endorse, and influence policy decisions.
Ricky Perez, chair of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee, said the turnout was unprecedented. And the fact that progressives steamrolled establishment candidates was also noteworthy.
"I know they managed to pull endorsements from a lot of big-name local leaders," Perez said of the so-called establishment candidates. "But the grassroots momentum really prevailed in the end — and that says something about Democrats in this county."
But does this caucus-style event reflect changes in Kern County politics at the grassroots level? Bakersfield attorney David Torres, one of the slate of candidates that were defeated Sunday, said he thinks it does.
"I was shocked and amazed by the turnout," Torres said. "This is typical of what is happening across the United States."
Torres has no hard feelings about the shellacking he received Sunday. On the contrary, he said he's excited by the energy and enthusiasm he sees in the young activists and voters who filled the hall.
"I was proud to see so many young people coming out and getting involved," he said. "They are taking a stand and voicing their opinions."
In fact, the biggest vote-getter of the night was also the youngest, Yvette Flores, a 19-year-old college student and an organizer with the non-partisan Kern County Voter Engagement Project.
"I come from a family of immigrants," Flores said. "I've always had to be politically aware."
People in our community are living paycheck to paycheck, she said. They work all day but can't make a living. They don't have access to quality health care.
What happened Sunday, she said, wasn't an isolated event. People of all ages and backgrounds are craving change — and they're willing to work for it.
"You're going to see it again," she said.
