Are new freeway signs a positive sign that Centennial Corridor is nearly complete?

Bakersfield attorney Steven Gibbs remembers what his morning commute was like before the Westside Parkway opened in 2013.
Now he's seeing new signs of progress on the Centennial Corridor, the massive construction project that will begin the process of connecting the parkway to Highways 99 and 58 east.
"I can't wait," Gibbs said in a Facebook conversation about the construction.
"The existing parkway has saved time and gas commuting to my downtown office," he said. "Completion will ease the Truxtun (Avenue) congestion and make access to the east side much better."
Within the past week or so, new green-and-white freeway signs have been installed on the interchange still under construction between the parkway and Highways 99 and 58. The overhead signs point future motorists toward Tehachapi, toward Los Angeles, and even toward Ming Avenue, just down the road a ways.
Could it be a sign that progress is being made on the Centennial Corridor?
Yes, said Ravi Pudipeddi, an engineer with the city of Bakersfield who is overseeing the project.
But is it a sign that the work will soon be finished?
Not quite, Pudipeddi said.
"The signs are part of the project. The best time to install them is when there is no traffic," he said.
According to Pudipeddi, this current phase is projected to be completed in summer 2023, probably late summer.
The long, gently curving bridge that flies up dramatically from northbound 99 and begins to curve westward to connect to the parkway — that's the big daddy of the project, and it's going to take a few more months to complete that engineering feat.
Longtime Bakersfield resident Brian Parks said he had a Thursday morning appointment at Kaiser Permanente on Stockdale Highway. But with the ongoing construction, he ended up on White Lane and had to double back, making himself late for his appointment.
"I don’t know what the plan is," he said. "It appears that landing near Stockdale and 99 from 58 won’t be direct."
Indeed, confusion is not uncommon. There is no connection planned in this phase that will carry motorists from the eastbound parkway to northbound 99. And those traveling south on Highway 99 do not have an interchange to carry them directly to the parkway westbound.
"That's not part of the project because we did not have the funding," Pudipeddi said.
But he said those interchanges are being talked about and discussed for potential future development.
Amy Richardson, who once lived in the neighborhood that was carved up when scores of homes were removed to make way for the Centennial Corridor, said she's still bitter about what she characterizes as a "horrible decision" that razed "hundreds of homes, displaced hundreds of residents, and downgraded the beauty and value of a once lovely, affordable neighborhood when other, less devastating routes were available."
