The Kern High School District on Tuesday celebrated that Highland High School will be home to an aquatic center, designed to host hundreds of spectators for sporting competitions and a large classroom.
The Highland High School Aquatic Center, KHSD's second such facility, is slated to open next fall and will boast a 50-meter pool with eight lanes, water polo fields, a full-color video display and seats for 356 people, according to a news release. Independence High School is home to the Kern Aquatic Complex that opened in 2020.
KHSD noted funding for Highland's new amenities came from the 661 Foundation and Measure E. The bond measure, approved by voters in 2020, levies $19 per $100,000 of an assessed property value. KHSD estimated about $160 million could be raised, according to The Californian's previous reporting.
The facility will be east of the football stadium and north of the tennis courts. It could host local and regional competitive swimming, diving and water polo, the news release said.
"Beyond athletics, the aquatic center will serve as an asset to the community by offering swim lessons and scheduled civic use, promoting a culture of community engagement, health and fitness," KHSD said.
Other features of the center, according to KHSD, include:
- A 25-yard competitive pool with rim flow-style gutter system, with 19 lanes.
- Two one-meter diving boards
- Water polo fields
- Timing system
- Lighting to support events at night
- Large classroom for instruction and team meetings
- Synthetic turf for team encampments