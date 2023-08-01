The Kern High School District on Tuesday celebrated that Highland High School will be home to an aquatic center, designed to host hundreds of spectators for sporting competitions and a large classroom. 

The Highland High School Aquatic Center, KHSD's second such facility, is slated to open next fall and will boast a 50-meter pool with eight lanes, water polo fields, a full-color video display and seats for 356 people, according to a news release. Independence High School is home to the Kern Aquatic Complex that opened in 2020. 