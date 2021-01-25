Appointments can now be made to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county's clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds for health care workers and people 65 and older.
The site will be open to the public Wednesday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department. Only those with appointments can get the inoculation.
To schedule an appointment at the fairgrounds, call 868-0165.
The clinic, which eventually aims to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day, is operating on a limited basis for now due to limited availability of the vaccine. As more supply of the vaccine is available, the clinic will expand capacity, including a drive-through vaccination area.