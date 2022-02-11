 Skip to main content
Applications now available for Early College Pathway Program

The Kern High School District and Bakersfield College kicked off 2021's KHSD Early College Pathways program with an event for students enrolled in the program and their parents.

The Kern High School District is partnering with Bakersfield College to provide college course opportunities for high school students through the Early College Pathway Program.

Applications are now being accepted until March 31.

The program gives students the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree by the time they graduate from high school. Students who do not participate all four years will earn credits towards a degree, but not an entire degree. Some pathways may not be designed for full degree completion.

Parents and students are invited to attend a virtual information meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 7. To register for the informational meeting or to apply for an Early College pathway, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege/khsd.

