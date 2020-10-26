Tuesday is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot be sent to them. For those concerned a mail-in ballot may not reach them by the Nov. 3 election, the Remote Accessible Vote By Mail system is now available to everyone.
However, mail-in ballots can also still be requested. To do so, visit the county’s Election Office located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. On Tuesday, the county will also be staffing a satellite election office at the Kern River Valley Branch Library, located at 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella, from noon to 6 p.m.
Normally reserved for overseas, military and disabled voters, the public can apply for remote ballots at kernvote.com/votebymail. Once accepted, a voter will then be able to access a ballot electronically.
For those who have not yet registered to vote, conditional voter registration is available at the Election Office and satellite offices as well as any poll site on Election Day.
Satellite elections offices will be available from noon to 6 p.m. at various libraries throughout the week. On Wednesday, an office will be staffed in Rosamond, at 3611 Rosamond Blvd. On Thursday, an office will be staffed in Delano, at 925 Tenth Ave. On Friday, an office will be staffed in Ridgecrest, at 131 East Las Flores Ave.
Additionally, the Elections Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield will be holding extended office hours beginning this week. Monday through Thursday, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., reverting back to its normal closing time of 5 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Election Day, which is Nov. 3, the office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Although walk-ins are welcome, the public is encouraged to make an appointment in advance by calling 661-868-3590 or emailing elections@kerncounty.com.