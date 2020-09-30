Applications are due at 5 p.m. Friday for any high-school and college students hoping to participate in a local program providing insights into energy and agricultural careers.
Supported by Chevron Corp. and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the program exposes students to local industry, potential scholarships and volunteer opportunities. Participating organizations include Bakersfield College, the Kern Energy Foundation, California Resources Corp. and Aera Energy LLC.
For eligibility and application information, send an email to stephanie.baltazar@bakersfieldcollege.edu.